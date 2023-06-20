Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Bank of America

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.57.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $72.78 on Friday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,028 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

