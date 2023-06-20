Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Down 7.5% in May

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,700 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 809,500 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 233,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $56,540.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,957.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $56,540.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,890 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,836 shares of company stock worth $154,591. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 73.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after buying an additional 288,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,825,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 144,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,533.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 582,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $65.17.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $66.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.