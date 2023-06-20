GateToken (GT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $3.93 or 0.00014035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $384.05 million and $1.49 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GateToken has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017565 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018527 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,974.94 or 0.99990019 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,802,360 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,802,359.69733585 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.00578552 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,061,298.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

