Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $48.83 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 556,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,192 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $48,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,286 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,656,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,007,000 after purchasing an additional 111,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,549. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $145.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

