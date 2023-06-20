Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 16,636 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,636 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.84. 1,277,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,756. The stock has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

