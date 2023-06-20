Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 41,616 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $46,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $122.96. 7,536,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,418,076. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.92. The company has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.