Geegoopuzzle One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.22 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $734.37 million and $2.22 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.90 or 0.00018222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018416 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014597 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,850.64 or 0.99936236 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.89608324 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,220,211.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

