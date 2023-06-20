General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Position Trimmed by Stolper Co

Stolper Co decreased its position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in General American Investors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in General American Investors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 47,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Stock Down 0.5 %

General American Investors stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $41.48.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

