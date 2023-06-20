General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Up 5.8% in May

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,567,701,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after buying an additional 259,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $630,466,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $217.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

