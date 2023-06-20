General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.90. 1,340,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,322. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

