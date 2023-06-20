Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CMPRF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Gentera has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

