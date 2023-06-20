Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Gentera Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMPRF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Gentera has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Gentera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

