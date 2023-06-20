GenWealth Group Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,654,000 after purchasing an additional 854,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.89. 343,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,648. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $275.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

