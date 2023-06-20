GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 107 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

GenWealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.76. 123,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,526. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $243.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

