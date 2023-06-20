GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 4,936 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $28,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.54. 103,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,780. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

