Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $150.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Further Reading

