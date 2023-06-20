Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL) Shares Up 0.6%

Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.17. 39,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 468% from the average session volume of 6,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.