Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE) Plans Dividend of $0.27

Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2672 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of QYLE stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares. Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.17.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (QYLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 ESG BuyWrite index. The fund is passively managed to provide exposure to companies in the Nasdaq 100 Index that have been screened for positive ESG characteristics and is combined with a covered call option strategy.

