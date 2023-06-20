Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.20

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 689908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

