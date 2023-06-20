Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Up 5.4% in May

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Golar LNG by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 102.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 630,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLNG. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Golar LNG Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,676. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $73.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 218.75% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

