Gpwm LLC Sells 21,291 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gpwm LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,291 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Gpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195,087. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

