Gray Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after acquiring an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day moving average is $232.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

