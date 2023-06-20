Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 0.9% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, hitting $339.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,644. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $348.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

