GSK’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.91) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.55) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.59) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.75) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($20.13).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,351.80 ($17.30) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($29.18). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,436.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at GSK

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,137.61%.

In other news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($19.10) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,820.86). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 218 shares of company stock worth $324,106. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.