Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.35 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hallmark Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.