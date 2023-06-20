Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Short Interest Update

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 55,330,000 shares. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
NYSE HBI opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.77.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.
