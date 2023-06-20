Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Update

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $928.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 724.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 87,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

