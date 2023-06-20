Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Equities researchers at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC cut Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Hays alerts:

Hays Stock Performance

HAYPY stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Hays has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.