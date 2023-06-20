Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Trading Down 0.9%

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 226.08 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.92). Approximately 9,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 67,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.94).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.97) price target on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 236.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 235.11. The company has a market cap of £305.43 million, a P/E ratio of 950.00, a P/E/G ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.66. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

In related news, insider Darren Littlewood bought 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £20,035.30 ($25,636.98). Insiders own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

