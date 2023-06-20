Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Sold by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the quarter. Hersha Hospitality Trust comprises 1.1% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.83% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 92,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

HT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 40,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,646. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $236.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

