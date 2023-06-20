Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Hits $0.0608 on Major Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $179,490.68 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

