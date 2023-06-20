Horizen Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.27 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $6.23 or 0.00023181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $86.09 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00098106 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00041411 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,813,300 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

