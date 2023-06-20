Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.28

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75.

Huabao International Company Profile

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

