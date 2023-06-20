Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hubbell Trading Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $320.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.63. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $322.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

