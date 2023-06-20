Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Shares Up 0.3%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 8,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 26,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.