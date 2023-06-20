Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 5,023 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.0% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 149,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 49,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 91,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,193 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock remained flat at $47.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 962,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,913. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $50.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

