IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Short Interest Down 7.9% in May

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 794,400 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 862,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IDACORP Trading Down 1.0 %

IDACORP stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.73. 9,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,140. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.68. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.62.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $684,274,000 after purchasing an additional 105,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,762,000 after buying an additional 111,296 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,951,000 after buying an additional 91,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDA. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

