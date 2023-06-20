Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $59,649.63 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 591 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $59,649.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,627,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,236 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $166,254.36.

On Monday, April 3rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,586 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $208,336.96.

On Friday, March 24th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,285 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $548,522.85.

Impinj Stock Down 6.8 %

PI traded down $6.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,879. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -132.46 and a beta of 2.19. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $144.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

