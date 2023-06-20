Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ) Short Interest Down 8.3% in May

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITAQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 57,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 29.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 539,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 795,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

