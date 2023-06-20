Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Update

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,100 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 545,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 346,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,910 shares of company stock valued at $842,394. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ingredion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingredion Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on INGR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

NYSE:INGR traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $105.57. The stock had a trading volume of 64,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,254. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

