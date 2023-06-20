Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Update

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,100 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 545,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 346,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,910 shares of company stock valued at $842,394. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ingredion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ingredion Price Performance
NYSE:INGR traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $105.57. The stock had a trading volume of 64,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,254. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.
Ingredion Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.
Ingredion Company Profile
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingredion (INGR)
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
- Breaking Resistance: XLI Signals Industrial Sector Shift
- Industrials Shine As Ametek, Cintas, Eaton Trade At New Highs
- NVIDIA vs. AMD: How To Decide Which Is The Better Stock For You
Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.