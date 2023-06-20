Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Sells 19,205 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) Director John R. Block sold 19,205 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $120,991.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,169 shares in the company, valued at $171,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aemetis Trading Down 1.1 %

AMTX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 902,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $232.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Aemetis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $11.50.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aemetis from $9.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,907,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Aemetis by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aemetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aemetis by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 127,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Aemetis by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 124,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

