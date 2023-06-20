Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total transaction of $2,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,333,728.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,335,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.88. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $2,125,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.