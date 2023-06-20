Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 166,667 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $20,896,708.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,216,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,318,371.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 7,811 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $979,499.40.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40.

On Thursday, April 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $39,746,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $42,521,500.00.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $126.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,588. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.42 and a 200 day moving average of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $151,147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

