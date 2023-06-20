Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Sells 6,532 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $98,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20.

On Monday, June 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38.

On Friday, June 9th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56.

On Monday, June 5th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $374,647.80.

On Wednesday, May 31st, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45.

On Wednesday, May 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86.

On Friday, May 19th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $877,382.56.

On Wednesday, May 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00.

On Monday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,646,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,518,748. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 31,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 40,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,633,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 20,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

