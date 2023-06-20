Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,829.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $241,200.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Rong Zhou sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $442,000.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

AMPH traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.79. 794,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $140.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,854,000 after acquiring an additional 75,616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,234,000 after acquiring an additional 45,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after acquiring an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

