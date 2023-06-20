Insider Selling: Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.4 %

Steven Madden stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.98. 829,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,032. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $47,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $22,827,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 13.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,883,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,290,000 after acquiring an additional 586,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 563,607 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

