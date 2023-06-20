International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Trading Down 2.2%

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.25 and last traded at C$11.35. Approximately 36,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 193,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Petroleum from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.76, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.38.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

