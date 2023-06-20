International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

