Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 3.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $455.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $434.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.59. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Intuit Profile



Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

