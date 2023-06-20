Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLW traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $29.27. 39,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36.

Institutional Trading of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

