Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.61. 1,237,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,564. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

